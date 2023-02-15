Global Endowment Management LP Has $700,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 202,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,812. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

