Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.14. Approximately 3,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Institutional Trading of Global X Guru Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Global X Guru Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

