GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Position Decreased by Qualcomm Inc. DE

Qualcomm Inc. DE lessened its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,566 shares during the period. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up approximately 27.8% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Qualcomm Inc. DE owned 0.09% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFS. HSBC increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

GFS opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

