Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
Globe Telecom stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
