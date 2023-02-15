Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

Globe Telecom stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

