Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 73,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,457. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace.

