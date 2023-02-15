GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 94,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

