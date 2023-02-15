GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $56.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,333,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,678 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,117,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 440,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

