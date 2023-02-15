GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 7,099,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,014,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

