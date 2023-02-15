GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $458.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,647. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.36 and a 200-day moving average of $418.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,720 shares of company stock worth $30,517,713. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.