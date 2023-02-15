GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,650. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

