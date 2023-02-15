GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 9,704 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,519. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

