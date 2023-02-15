Golden Goose (GOLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,502.83

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $59,224.47 and $1,502.83 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00425922 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.01 or 0.28213857 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.