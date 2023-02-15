Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.