Governance OHM (GOHM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $159,779.62

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $159,779.62 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,796.13 or 0.12643856 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000166 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.