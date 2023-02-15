Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,301,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931,571 shares during the period. Grab makes up approximately 3.0% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $24,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

