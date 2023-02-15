Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.87

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 284187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

