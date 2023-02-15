Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.87

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGGGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 284187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

Graco (NYSE:GGGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

