Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 19.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 125,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 187,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Graphite One Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$162.55 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.