Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 3,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $990.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.