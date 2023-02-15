GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 84.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 35,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,181. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
