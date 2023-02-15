Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.99 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Grin has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,060.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00417589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00092560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00680069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00550846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00174847 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

