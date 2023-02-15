Guild of Guardians (GOG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $465,203.87

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $465,203.87 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of 'Guardians' and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards."

