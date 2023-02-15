Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.45

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.45 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 22056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.90.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.73. The stock has a market cap of C$316.59 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total transaction of C$108,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,578,476. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,676.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

