Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
