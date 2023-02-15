Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

