Head-To-Head Analysis: CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 2.84 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -34.32 Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.54

Analyst Recommendations

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.47% 4.06% Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Movano beats CONMED on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

