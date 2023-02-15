HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.19

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.19 and last traded at $175.94, with a volume of 46062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in HEICO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in HEICO by 555.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.