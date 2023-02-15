Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading Up 9.1%

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 284,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Helix Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

About Helix Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.