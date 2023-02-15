Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.32. 187,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,405. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

