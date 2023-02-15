Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $7.20 on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. 15,548,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,720,704. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.