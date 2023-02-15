Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI remained flat at $11.36 on Wednesday. 18,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,241. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

