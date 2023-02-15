Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 176.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 476,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 387,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 281,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.