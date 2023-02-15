Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 92,509 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,509 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.83% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

NYSE:EVN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 13,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

