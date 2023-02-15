Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,994 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 22,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

NYSE MUE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

