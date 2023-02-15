Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $60,551.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,631.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of MYOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,236. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

