Herc (NYSE:HRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Herc has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,147 shares of company stock worth $88,279,667. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Herc by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Herc by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Herc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

