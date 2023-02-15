HEX Price Hits $0.0530 on Major Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $30.35 billion and $11.46 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00425922 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.01 or 0.28213857 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About HEX
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
