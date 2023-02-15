HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $645,657.62

HI (HI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, HI has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $58.42 million and $645,657.62 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00217757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,786.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0214587 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $572,629.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.