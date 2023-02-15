Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 667,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,211. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

