Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 2.9% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.43. The company had a trading volume of 85,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.26 and a 200 day moving average of $291.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $357.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

