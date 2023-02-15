Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

HGLB opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

