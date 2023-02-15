Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Up 1.2%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.04). 2,161,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,713,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.90 ($1.03).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,700.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.82.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 667.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £816 ($990.53).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

