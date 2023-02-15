Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.26

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 28069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Holcim Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

