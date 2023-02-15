Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $319.10. 518,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,757. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $352.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.52 and a 200-day moving average of $305.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.