Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 37,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 48,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.