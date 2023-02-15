Hop Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $201,175.38 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

