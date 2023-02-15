Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $164,936.98 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

