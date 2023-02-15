Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 4.3% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 985,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,684. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.