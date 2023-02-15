H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$213.71 million during the quarter.

