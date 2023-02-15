HS Management Partners LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

