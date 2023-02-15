Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 5.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. 605,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,103,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

