Humanscape (HUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.67 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 8% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

